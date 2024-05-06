Fashion designer Toyin Lawani advised singer Asake to go back to his braided hair as his natural hair makes him look different

She posted two pictures of the Lonely At The Top crooner on his natural hair, noting that it wasn't to troll him but an honest advise

Some of her fans stated that the issue is not with Asake's hair but something that affects him medically

Nigerian fashion designer Toyin Lawani has given her two cents on singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake's look as she advised him to braid back his hair.

Toyin Lawani and Toyin Lawani rock colourful outfits. Image credit: @tiannahplacempire

Source: Instagram

On Instagram, the stylist posted two pictures of the artiste as she stated that she was only advising him based on observation, and had no negative intentions.

Asake is known for his dreads and it has become his trademark hairstyle.

Some netizens noted that Asake's natural hair may not be the reason for his present look and they suspected he could be taking some substances.

Check out Toyin's post on Asake below:

Netizens react to Asake's hair

Some netizens have shared their thoughts on the singer's new look. See some of the reactions below:

@scentsby_ta:

"I think it more than the hair! Bro needs to be medically checked!"

@siruti:

"I think he wants to start the natural growth afresh. No worry, in a year you go like wetin you see. Na so natural dread de be for beginning, lol. I went through this phase in 2019. You have to close your eyes to do am, lol."

@ib_olayinka:

"Many of them are into drugs. See Wizkid as well."

@pretylizzy02:

"What if he needs a change of hairstyle?"

@hrh_kingdiamond:

"I hope he hasn’t been abusing drugs."

@og_wahabi:

'His hairstyle, his choice."

@obaksolo:

"You should have put the real Asake in the next slide. We want our old Asake back."

@thick_tall_muna:

"It’s not even the hair because there are videos where he was without the hair. Its more than that hair."

@judithumps:

"Before fame, this guy was so cute. What happened to him?"

Toyin Lawani wears creativity dress

Legit.ng earlier reported Toyin describes herself as the king of fashion, and she goes the extra mile to prove it.

Her designs are unique as she thinks outside the box, and it is unsurprising that the outfits she makes trends often.

She made a creative dress with hundreds of red peppers and mops, which looked ravishing on her and got her fans talking.

Source: Legit.ng