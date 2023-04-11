Adekunle Gold has been called out by a fan of Burna Boy for copying the fashion style of the self-acclaimed African Giant

In some tweets, the person identified as @benny7gg shared photos of both singers in similar looks, claiming AG Baby stole from Burna

Several internet users who saw the posts have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

The internet has been buzzing with reactions following a claim that Adekunle Gold has been copying Burna Boy's sense of style.

Twitter user, @benny7gg, took to the platform to accuse Adekunle Gold of plagiarizing fashionable looks rocked by Burna Boy.

Photos of the two singers. Credit: @burnaboygram, @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

With photos of both singers in similar looks, the tweep questioned why Adekunle Gold couldn't be himself, even going as far as accusing the singer of copying Burna's posture and smile.

In the first tweet, he wrote:

"The Burna Boy plagiarism is really so obvious and very annoying at this point. man can’t you just be yourself? same posture, same glasses, same smile. It’s been going on for awhile now and we need to speak on it."

See more posts below:

Adekunle Gold vs Burna Boy: Social media users react to tweep's claim

stephanie_aminu:

"And so?!!!! we have better issues please."

themallama:

"Everything looks better on AG baby sha."

exceeydinobi:

"Looks true but no be one person dem make outfit for. Y’all gotta chill."

kashambassey:

"If I see cloth wey I like for ur body I go buy, them no make the clothe for one person. Even people wey never chop want Dey get opinion."

iamtherere:

"If the outfit was meant for only one person, the designer should not have made more than one piece. Also AG is so handsome while the other is not."

toomcie.__:

"Because na only Burna them sew blue suit for na, ahbi?"

neeolar:

"Maybe they share the same stylist."

jehni_coco:

"So chill because Burna wore a clothe then AG shouldn’t wear about the styles aunty rest! Men have limited poses so why are you barking on the internet. This country people and wahala."

