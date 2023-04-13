Nigerian celebrities are known for their bold fashion choices and style inspirations, and it's no surprise that they have taken cues from international fashion icons.

One celebrity who has captivated the fashion world with her daring and distinctive looks is rapper Cardi B.

Nigerian stars have been replicating Cardi B's looks. Credit: @iamcardib, @officialoliviaa_, @lillyafe

Source: Instagram

From jaw-dropping red carpet ensembles to show-stopping music video outfits, the rapper has left her mark on the fashion industry.

Nigerian stars have been spotted channelling Cardi's iconic style, and we have rounded up seven times they recreated her looks with their unique flair.

Get ready for some fashion-forward moments as we delve into the world of celebrity recreation and pay homage to the incomparable Cardi B.

1. Lilian Afegbai

Posing in a deep blue sequin dress with an elaborate high feather cape and matching gloves, Lilian sported short blond and wavy hair reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe's signature look.

This was a replication of rapper Cardi B's look posted on Instagram several weeks before the actress' birthday.

The look caught the attention of the rapper, who reacted to it.

2. Olivia

In the photos, the fashion enthusiast sported a striking blue monochromatic ensemble.

The look featured a gloved long-sleeved ruched top paired with blue pants worn over the shoes. She accessorised with a headband and some bedazzled sunnies.

The look spotted on Olivia is a spot-on imitation of Cardi B's bold fashion statement, complete with attention to detail.

3. Erica

Cardi donned a lovely white and black jacket with white pop socks to match. She wore a yellow wig, a cute sunshade, and a white high-heel-covered shoe.

On the other hand, Erica was spotted in a white and black shirt with a white jacket to match. She wore a sunshade like that of the musician and low-heeled black mules to match her outfit.

The BBNaija star's attempt got her trolled online, but it left Cardi B impressed.

4. JMK

In December of the same year that Cardi B rocked this look, JMK paid homage to the WAP rapper.

For her birthday, the BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes star sported a similar look for her 25th birthday.

In place of the bold neckpiece the rapper donned, JMK opted for a smaller piece.

5. Chichi

The BBNaija star got social media users buzzing with mixed reactions after she revealed her age to be 23.

The reality TV star also sported the same look as Cardi for her birthday. However, while the rapper sported a green robe, she went for pink.

The look was acknowledged by the rapper, who dropped a love emoji on the star's tweet.

6. Ka3na

The BBNaija star was the first celebrity to recreate this Cardi B look.

The dress featured a ribbed halter neck corset bodice attached to a white mermaid flounce.

7. Osas Ighodaro

Her look at a movie premiere stood out as it was not only glamourous but was also heavily inspired by American rapper, Cardi B, who rocked a similar dress for her 28th birthday party.

While Cardi's look comprised of a silver rib-like halter neck top with a drop-waist white flowy bottom, the film star opted for gold in place of silver.

Just like Cardi, who rocked a big hairdo reminiscent of the '80s, Ighodaro also sported a big hairdo in the form of a natural hair ponytail.

In the world of fashion, inspiration can come from anywhere, and Nigerian stars have certainly taken cues from the unforgettable style of the rapper.

From donning daring outfits to rocking bold hair and makeup, these celebrities have put their own spin on Cardi's iconic looks, proving that fashion knows no boundaries.

Nengi Pengi: BBNaija star sizzles in steamy red ensemble as she channels Nicki Minaj

It goes without saying that Nicki Minaj is a top favourite among many Nigerian celebrities.

Joining the growing list of Nigerian celebrities who have replicated the rapper's looks is Nengi Hampson.

The 2020 Big Brother Naija reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share some new photos. In the snaps, the ivory beauty donned a red bedazzled sheer dress, revealing a red bodysuit underneath.

