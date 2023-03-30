Olivia of BBTitans wowed fashion fans with her recreation of Cardi B's monochrome look

The outfit was a spot-on imitation of Cardi B's bold fashion statement, complete with attention to detail

Olivia's homage to Cardi B's iconic style earned her high praise from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike

When it comes to making a fashion statement, Cardi B is undeniably one of the biggest trendsetters in the music industry. Her bold monochrome ensemble has once again caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts.

Big Brother Titans ex-housemate, Olivia, got social media users buzzing with excitement over her recent Instagram uploads.

Photos of Olivia and Cardi B. Credit: @officialoliviaa_, @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the fashion enthusiast sported a striking blue monochromatic ensemble.

The look featured a gloved long-sleeved ruched top paired with blue pants worn over the shoes.

She accessorised with a headband and some bedazzled sunnies.

Check out the photos below:

Cardi B in original style recreated by Olivia

The look spotted on Olivia is a spot-on imitation of Cardi B's bold fashion statement, complete with attention to detail.

In October of 2021, the American rapper shared photos on her Instagram page in which she rocked a monochromatic purple ensemble.

The outfit, designed by Richard Quinn, saw the rapper rocking a headband and some sunnies as well.

Check out the photos below:

Fans applaud BBTitans Olivia's recreation of Cardi B's look

peter_drexz2:

"Omo but this girl dey dress sha."

iamflorencechioma:

"Leave fashion for Olivia d babe too Sabi."

am_rafeala':

"But Olivia sabi this fashion thing o."

am_rafeala:

"Olivia’s color fits d dress more."

am_rafeala:

"Even cardi B know say na Oli Oli own fine pass."

