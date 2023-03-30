BBTitans Olivia Stuns Fashion Fans with Flawless Recreation of Cardi B's Iconic Monochrome Look
- Olivia of BBTitans wowed fashion fans with her recreation of Cardi B's monochrome look
- The outfit was a spot-on imitation of Cardi B's bold fashion statement, complete with attention to detail
- Olivia's homage to Cardi B's iconic style earned her high praise from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike
When it comes to making a fashion statement, Cardi B is undeniably one of the biggest trendsetters in the music industry. Her bold monochrome ensemble has once again caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts.
Big Brother Titans ex-housemate, Olivia, got social media users buzzing with excitement over her recent Instagram uploads.
In the photos, the fashion enthusiast sported a striking blue monochromatic ensemble.
The look featured a gloved long-sleeved ruched top paired with blue pants worn over the shoes.
She accessorised with a headband and some bedazzled sunnies.
Check out the photos below:
Cardi B in original style recreated by Olivia
The look spotted on Olivia is a spot-on imitation of Cardi B's bold fashion statement, complete with attention to detail.
In October of 2021, the American rapper shared photos on her Instagram page in which she rocked a monochromatic purple ensemble.
The outfit, designed by Richard Quinn, saw the rapper rocking a headband and some sunnies as well.
Check out the photos below:
Fans applaud BBTitans Olivia's recreation of Cardi B's look
peter_drexz2:
"Omo but this girl dey dress sha."
iamflorencechioma:
"Leave fashion for Olivia d babe too Sabi."
am_rafeala':
"But Olivia sabi this fashion thing o."
am_rafeala:
"Olivia’s color fits d dress more."
am_rafeala:
"Even cardi B know say na Oli Oli own fine pass."
