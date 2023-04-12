April 12 is a special day for actress Mide Martins as it reminds her of when she was born

To celebrate another year on earth, the actress shared photos of her in gorgeous outfits

From the traditional Yoruba owambe look to a bedazzled lace dress, Mide blew netizens away with her birthday photos

Popular Yoruba movie star and businesswoman, Mide Martins, has cause to celebrate as she turns a year older on Wednesday, April 12.

The actress, a top brand influencer, is known for rocking some classy looks. And for her birthday, she made sure to deliver in style.

Photos of Mide's birthday looks. Credit: @mydemartins

Source: Instagram

From owambe garb to outfits that showed skin but with some elegance, the actress made sure to slay in honour of her birthday.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights all four looks rocked for Mide Martins's birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check them out below:

Birthday look 1: Mide Martins in blue owambe look

The actress kicked off her birthday e-celebrations with a beautiful midnight blue ensemble courtesy of her clothing brand Ewamide Empire.

The look featured an intricately embellished iro and buba with plain deep blue asoke and a matching gele.

She accessorised with some chunky gold jewellery.

Birthday look 2: Mide Martins in red and blue ensemble

For her second look, the actress maintained the traditional Yoruba owambe look but opted for an ensemble in red and blue stripes.

She accessorised with white coral beads and a gold clutch purse.

Birthday look 3: Mide Martins dazzles in red

For her third look, Mide switched things up. She donned a bedazzled lace dress with sheer-infusion and gold embellishments around the bust.

One of the sleeves was long and reached the floor. The dress was designed by @stylebyempresstee.

Birthday look 4: Mide Martin in lace bubu

For her fourth and final look, the actress served fans with hot 'rich aunty' vibes.

She sported a gold and black see-through lace bubu with a plain black dress underneath it.

She accessorised with some gold jewellery.

The actress made sure to slay for her special day, and all four looks were stunning!

Birthday glamour: Actress Mo Bimpe slays in 6 looks as she marks new age

Thursday, March 23, marked the birthday of actress Mo Bimpe, and she celebrated in style.

The actress, who is married to fellow movie star, Adedimeji Lateef, is always one to put on a show for her birthday.

In honour of her 2023 birthday, the ebony beauty has shared six looks from her birthday shoot.

Source: Legit.ng