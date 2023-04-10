Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, recently took to her Instagram page to celebrate hitting 13 million followers

In the new photos, the billionaire wife and mother of two, posed in a red power suit ensemble featuring a feather headpiece

In other celebrity news, several Nigerian stars turned up for the premiere of Gangs of Lagos, in stylish garb

Regina Daniels is one unbothered star who is steadily securing the bag and looking stylish while at it.

Photos of Regina Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The billionaire wife and Nollywood star recently hit another social media milestone as her following grew to a whopping 13 million!

To celebrate the social media achievement, the mother of two shared new photos in which she rocked a vibrant red ensemble.

Going for a boss babe vibe, the ivory beauty sported a blazer with an embellished lapel, which she wore over a white shirt, and tucked into a pair of bell bottoms.

She accessorised with an elaborate headpiece covered in ostrich feathers.

The look was put together by Amadiva Bridals.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Source: Legit.ng