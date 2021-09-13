Popular Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, was recently in Abuja for the premiere of Jim Iyke's movie, Bad Comments.

Her look at the premiere stood out as it was not only glamourous but was also heavily inspired by American rapper, Cardi B, who rocked a similar dress for her 28th birthday party.

While Cardi's look comprised of a sliver rib-like halterneck top with a drop-waist white flowy bottom, the filmstar opted for gold in place of silver.

Just like Cardi who rocked a big hairdo reminiscent of the '80s, Ighodaro also sported a big hairdo in the form of a natural hair ponytail.

Swipe to see more photos below:

First recreation

Interestingly, Ighodaro isn't the first Nigerian celebrity to recreate the look.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In November, Big Brother Naija Lockdown star, Ka3na, who owns a fashion brand big on celebrity-style recreations, also debuted her replication of Cardi B's look.

Unlike Osas, Ka3na stuck to the details of the original design.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Cardi B's 28th birthday outfit

It is no news that Cardi B is very fashion-forward and this often reflects in her choice of outfit ensembles.

Thus, it comes as little surprise that the award-winning rapper and mother of two often has people jumping on her style trends.

For her birthday, Cardi wore a gold-and-ivory body-skimming gown, courtesy of Lena Barisha, and paired it with dangling white diamond earrings by Gismondi 1754 from the heritage brand's White Cloud collection.

Cardi B rocked the dress on her 28th birthday. Photo credit: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

More style recreations

Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo was recently honoured by a fan who recreated one of her iconic looks.

Style recreations are pretty common in Nigeria as fashion enthusiasts often love to slay in similar outfits seen on their favourite celebrities.

Osifo is unarguably a fan favourite when it comes to fashion and style as the beautiful ebony screen goddess more often than not, leaves fans impressed with every ensemble she shares on social media.

Just recently, a beautiful lady decided to recreate her Tolu Bally dress made with a bejewelled and sheer fabric.

Source: Legit