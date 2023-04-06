Nigerian singer, Patoranking, has managed to maintain a drama-free celebrity lifestyle. Interestingly, his fashion sense seems to be competing with his music.

The hitmaker, whose recent release, Abobi, seems to be enjoying massive airplay, posted a new stack of photos in which he sported a purple ensemble.

Ever since the pandemic, many people have embraced the athleisure and loungewear trend, with many giving their interpretation of the trend.

Photos of Patoranking. Credit: @patorankingfire

Source: Instagram

Patoranking styled his loose-fitted ensembles with panache that got his fans gushing over him.

He paired the two-piece ensemble with a print scarf wrapped around his head. He accessorised with rings and stacks of gold and silver jewellery around his neck.

The look spoke of style, class and swag.

Check out the photos below:

Fans compliment Patoranking's purple look

officialyungwillis:

"The picture set."

mr.knorr_maggie:

"I raise hand for this your dress. Weldone sir."

dickson_jr8:

"You can never be caught unfresh."

dorssy_diase:

"Full package raw talent."

