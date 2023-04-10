Prime Video’s first African original movie, Gangs of Lagos, premiered on April 7 and Nigerian stars turned up in their best looks for the event, with some understanding the assignment more than others.

The dress code for the premiere was 'gangster owambe' and several celebrities rocked their best interpretation of the theme.

Photos of some stars at the premiere. Credit: @bimboademoye, @adesuwaetomi, @funkejenifaakindele, @officialosas

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some of the best looks, rating them based on who understood the assignment with regards to the theme.

Check out eleven looks below:

1. Bimbo Ademoye in elaborate gele look

The Nollywood star definitely commanded attention in this gorgeous ensemble for the premiere of the film.

She rocked a two-piece ensemble featuring a crop jacket over a mini dress with an elaborately styled gele headpiece and a gold neckpiece.

Her sleek sunnies and prop gun definitely added some edge to her look earning her a 10/10 rating.

2. Kiekie in two-piece

The media personality went full rebel mode for this premiere.

She rocked an ankara look featuring a bomber jacket worn over a white bralete and a pair of loose-fitted pants.

She wrapped her hair in a gele tied to the back and accessorised with dark sunnies and some sneakers.

3. Adesua Etomi in asoke

The Nollywood actress opted for the classy and bossy look with this ensemble.

She sported a pant set featuring a green asoke blazer, a strapless corset top and a pair of satin pants. Definitely a 9/10.

4. Bisola in sequin look

The media personality and Nollywood actress did not follow the theme of the event.

However, she did look stunning and elegant in this purple and green ombre jumpsuit made with sequin fabric. Rating this look a 6/10.

5. Funke Akindele in black bubu

The Nollywood actress and filmmaker dressed like a gangster boss for the premiere.

She rocked a black bubu dress with a colourful design in the front, and paired the look with a wide-brimmed fedora hat, giving her an edgy look.

Rating this look an 8/10.

6. Chioma Akpotha in asoke

The veteran movie star was a sight to behold in this Afrocentric baddie look.

She rocked a strapless green asoke dress with an asoke blazer. The actress accessorised with a chunky chain around her neck, a black beret and some sleek dark sunnies.

And for her feet, she sported some white sneakers. This look screamed owambe gangster and earns her a 9/10.

7. Osas Ighodaro in black jumpsuit

The Nollywood actress opted for something simple for the premiere of the film - however, it didn't follow the theme.

She wore a black jumpsuit with fringe detailing under the bust and on both sides of the pants. Her Bantu knots hairdo added an Afrocentric touch to the look pushing her rating to 6/10.

8. Toke Makinwa in pearls

The media personality and fashionista brought some bourgie vibes to the movie premiere.

She sported a beige look featuring a strapless corset dress with a corset bodice and paired it with a regal choker neckpiece with multiple long strands of pearls.

This look has a rebellious elegance to it and therefore gets a 7/10 rating.

9. Khloe in black leather dress

The BBNaija star served major heat in this leather ensemble.

The lace-up feature in the strapless corset dress added some edge to the form-fitted look which also featured some thigh-high openings.

Pairing the look with an elaborately styled gele was the perfect choice, earning her a 9/10.

10. Chioma Goodhair in denim

The hair entrepreneur and fashion influence brought some gangster heat in this denim look.

The swaggy ensemble featured a ruched cropped jacket, a bustier paired with a deconstructed mini skirt and some black boots.

However, there was nothing owambe gangster about this look so she gets a 6/10.

11. Adunni Ade in ankara and tulle

The ivory actress may not have sported a rebellious look but she certainly slayed her ensemble for the premiere.

The tulle-incorporated skirt, the bird cage fascinator and the red lippie definitely gave off 'gangster's crush' vibes. Rating this look a 6/10.

