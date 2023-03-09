Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Nengi Hampson, has wowed her fans with some new Instagram uploads

The Lockdown star shared photos in which she sported a head-to-toe red ensemble inspired by Nicki Minaj

Recall in 2019, the American rapper and mother of one rocked a similar look at Rupaul's Drag Race show

It goes without saying that Nicki Minaj is a top favourite among many Nigerian celebrities.

Joining the growing list of Nigerian celebrities who have replicated the rapper's looks is Nengi Hampson.

Photos of Nengi and Nicki. Credit: @nengiofficial, @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

The 2020 Big Brother Naija reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share some new photos.

In the snaps, the ivory beauty donned a red bedazzled sheer dress, revealing a red bodysuit underneath.

The mermaid look featured a floor-length flounce.

Also in red is her sleek centre-part weave which worked together with her makeup to give her an edgy look.

The dress was designed by Lady Beellionaire.

See the photo below:

Nicki Minaj in original red look

Nengi's look is an impressive style recreation of American rapper, Nicki Minaj's red look.

In 2019, the award-winning rap star appeared on Rupaul's Drag Race show, sporting an all-red look.

The dress was designed by celebrity designer, Rocky Gathercole, and she accessorised with Marianna Harutunian bracelets.

Nengi replicated this look as well as the poses in the photos below.

Check them out below:

Fans compliement Nengi's red look

kumzy_touray:

"Shuuuu it's giving nickiii babyy"

nengiwp:

"Lady in red ❤️"

machidalooks:

"Normally you sabi this fashion thing "

anitavwede:

"So beautiful "

oprah_adesuwa:

"I cant concentrate dayum"

queenhipsyyy:

"The blue print herself "

Source: Legit.ng