Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Chichi, recently celebrated her birthday and she wore a skin-baring ensemble for her shoot

In December of 2022, Shine Ya Eyes star, JMK also celebrated her birthday sporting a similar look in a different colour

Interestingly, both curvaceous ladies drew their inspiration from one of Cardi B's looks which she shared online in October 2022

Cardi B is one American celebrity whose fan base in Nigeria continues to grow, and even among Nigerian celebrities, the fan love is no different.

In October of 2022, the Grammy-winning rapper shared photos of herself in a silver strapless corset bodysuit which she wore underneath a regal floor-length tulle robe with furry cuffs.

Photos of the rapper and the two BBNaija stars in same look. Credit: @iamcardib, @itschichiofficial, @ms_jmk

Source: Instagram

With her wavy curls cascading her shoulders, Cardi sported a bold statement neckpiece, some dropping earrings and for her feet, a pair of silver sandals.

Swipe to see the full look below:

JMK replicates Cardi B's look

In December of the same year, JMK paid homage to the WAP rapper.

For her birthday, the BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes star sported a similar look for her 25th birthday.

In place of the bold neckpiece the rapper donned, JMK opted for a smaller piece.

Check out the photos below:

Chichi recreates Cardi B's look, gets recognized by rapper

The BBNaija star got social media users buzzing with mixed reactions after she revealed her age to be 23.

For her birthday, the reality TV star also sported the same look as Cardi. However, while the rapper sported a green robe, she went for pink.

The look was acknowledged by the rapper who dropped a love emoji on the star's tweet.

Celebrity style steal: Rapper Cardi B impressed with Lilian Afegbai's dress recreation

It's not every day you catch the attention of a Grammy award-winning rapper like Cardi B, and this is why Lilian Afegbai's birthday outfit is buzzworthy.

Just as fans are known to recreate styles rocked by their favourite celebrities, so it is for celebrities who are fans of other celebrities.

Nollywood actress wowed her fans with some gorgeous photos from her birthday shoot in honour of turning 30 in 2021. Well, it appears it caught the attention of the WAP rapper who reposted the photos on her Instagram Story.

