Tiwa Savage has proven to be a boss, not just in music, but in all things fashion and style

The talented singer and mother of one has rocked some expensive high-end designer ensembles

Legit.ng takes a look at six memorable times the Water & Garri crooner served it hot in high fashion

Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage may have had a rough start fashion-wise when she shot into the limelight in Nigeria, but she has since cleaned up.

From rocking luxury designer pieces to attending high-end fashion events, Tiwa is a baddie, and it is not hard to see why.

Photos of Tiwa Savage in fashionable outfits. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

In this article are six times the singer wowed fans with her impressive sense of style.

Check them out below:

Look 1

The Loaded singer took to her Instagram page to share photos of her full daring look, as well as a video which captured her interaction with Pharrell Williams.

In the photos, she sported an Atsuko Kudo catsuit with latex cups and paired it with a quilted yellow skirt from Moncler.

A brief search on the internet shows that the skirt retails for a whopping N253,275 ($550).

Look 2

A while ago, Lizzo attended the Brit Awards 2023 rocking a metallic ruffle look from London fashion house, Robert Wun.

Interestingly, Tiwa Savage has been spotted in a strikingly similar ensemble from the same brand.

The award-winning singer took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself in the 'Golden Phoenix Gown' at The Fashion Awards.

Look 3

The custom fit was designed by Fendi and saw the mother of one put her curves on display in a brown leather ensemble with ribbed shorts.

She sported long leather gloves in a lighter shade of brown and paired the look with some ankle boots in a different shade of brown.

She accessorised with some sleek sunglasses and a chunky neckpiece.

Look 4

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to share photos of her sleek look to Paris Fashion Week.

In the snapshots, she donned a gorgeous sleeveless vest which she belted and paired with some straight pants.

With a jacket hanging over her shoulders, the singer looked totally elegant.

Look 5

In the photos, she is dressed in an all-black ensemble styled by celebrity image consultant, The Style Charter.

While her knit skirt provides a strong fashion statement, we can’t help but notice the sleek bag in her hands.

Tagged on the photo of the purse is the designer, Lavin - a high fashion clothing brand.

Look 6

For this look, she sported a mono-sleeve red crop top paired with a black floor-length mermaid skirt.

She paired the look with cross earrings and her blonde pixie haircut.

