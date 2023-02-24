Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, has taken to social media to wow fans with some new photos

In the Instagram snaps, the singer is seen posing in a pair of cutout denim cargo pants

The mother of one also sported a pair of designer shades and a Birkin bag worth over N7 million

Tiwa Savage continues to serve it hot on the fashion scene, and her fans most certainly aren't complaining!

If there is one thing constant about the Loaded star, it is the fact that she always drops jaws every time she steps out.

Rocking a well-put-together ensemble is her forte, and it is not hard to see why.

Tiwa Savage held a Birkin bag worth over N7 million. Credit: @tiwasavage

The talented music star recently stepped out for a studio session looking swaggy in a flirty ensemble.

In her recent Instagram uploads, she was seen posing for the camera rocking a white cropped t-shirt over a pair of cutout baggy denim pants.

She paired the look with a denim jacket, a scarf-baseball cap, and Balenciaga blue shield sunglasses worth £350 (N194,111).

Also spotted on the singer was a Hermes Birkin bag which retails for a whopping N7,597,260 ($16,500), according to FWRD.

Check out her post below:

