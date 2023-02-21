Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage was recently spotted with Louis Vuitton's new men's creative director, Pharrell Williams

The Loaded singer took to her Instagram page to share some banging new photos of her full look

Sporting her new blonde pixie look, the singer rocked a designer ensemble featuring a pricey quilted skirt

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Tiwa Savage continues to show that when it comes to high fashion, she is a queen steadily making fashion statements one outfit at a time.

The Nigerian music star was recently in London when she hung out with newly appointed menswear creative director for Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams.

Photos of Tiwa. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The Loaded singer took to her Instagram page to share photos of her full daring look as well as a video which captured her interaction with Williams.

In the photos, she sported a Atsuko Kudo catsuit with latex cups and paired it with a quilted yellow skirt from Moncler.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A brief search on the internet shows that the skirt retails for a whopping N253,275 ($550).

She boosted her rocker chic ensemble with her stylish blonde pixie hair and a pair of dark sunnies.

Check out the post below:

Social media users compliment Tiwa Savage's look

unusual_flora:

"When I say TIWA you say SAVAGE."

sun_ra9:

"Upgrade on 1milli."

araabo_:

"Ka ka! Ki! Ki! Who deyyyyy???"

a.kerensmith:

"Crystal clear."

imanseofficial:

"Highest in fashion."

olamileanongod1:

"Tiwa serving em hot."

Celebrity price check: Starboy Wizkid steps out rocking N1.5m varsity jacket

Wizkid continues to impress fans with his high taste in fashion and this time is no different.

The singer performed at a recent show dressed in an all-black ensemble.

In the video shared by @mufasatundeednut, the singer sported a velvet jacket which, according to a brief search online, shows that it is a design by Saint Lauren.

2023 Grammys: Check out interesting details on Tems' gold dress at award event

Tems has got talent, finesse and beauty - and these are things she owns unapologetically.

The Nigerian music star was at the 2023 Grammy awards event where she showed up and showed out, winning her first Grammy.

For her special night, the curvaceous beauty draped her curves in a golden yellow dress reportedly from Vivienne Westwood.

The look featured a draped neckline with a corset bodice and a draping around the lower part of the dress.

Source: Legit.ng