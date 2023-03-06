Nigerians brides don't play when it comes to their looks on their special day, be it traditional or white wedding. If you're planning on slaying on your special day, Legit.ng has gathered some looks for you.

Choosing the perfect look for your traditional wedding can sometimes be a tedious task.

However, with a nudge in the right direction and a talented glam team in your corner,

Photos of some bridal looks. Credit: @xtrabrideslagos, @bibilawrence, @deraezeh

Source: Instagram

For soon-to-be-brides thinking of styles to rock, Legit.ng highlights seven fabulous looks to be inspired by.

Check them out below:

Bridal look 1

This beautiful bride kept things chic and elegant in a stunning red number.

The form-fitting dress featured a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves. Adding to the beauty of the look were the gold embellishments around the sleeves and bust that brought more glam to the look

Bridal look 2

This beautiful lady came through in a gold and fuscia pink number.

The double-sleeved dress featured gold embellishments as well as sheer infusion.

Bridal look 3

A bride in white is always a vision to behold.

Thie gorgeous belle rocked an all-white ensemble for her traditional wedding, as one of her looks.

The look featured sheer infusion and a corset bodice as well as a tulle draping around the hips.

Bridal look 4

Bibi Lawrence is known for creating head-turning traditional pieces and this one is no different.

With a ball sleeve and a huge petal design attached to the bust, the draped look is perfect for the bold and daring bride.

Bridal look 5

This pretty lady dazzled in a lush pink ensemble for her special day.

The look featured structured off-shoulder sleeves, a corset bodice and a side draping.

Bridal look 6

This bride certainly made people go green with envy in this look!

She sported a satin off-shoulder dress with a plunging neckline and a pleated cream underlining which peeked out from underneath the skirt.

Bridal look 7

Bibi Lawrence, once again, dazzles in yet another regal bridal look.

The dress featured a draped corset bodice with differently-styled off-shoulder sleeves and a strap across one shoulder.

The skirt of the look also including a side draping that fell to the floor.

Source: Legit.ng