A video in which a lady shows off her form-fitting corset asoebi dress has gone viral online

The look featured an exposed corset, sheer sleeves and ample cleavage that left fashionistas unimpressed

Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to vote down the look

While the corset trend continues to dominate the Nigerian fashion scene among women, not every look is a winner - well according to some people.

Fashion blogger, asoebi Bella posted a video of a lady in a turquoise blue dress with gold embellishments.

Photos of the lady in the corset look. Credit: @dolledbyeleanora

Source: Instagram

In the video, the lady is seen showing off her curves in the dress which featured an exposed corset bodice with gold embellishments, sheer sleeves with feather cuffs.

The look also featured a draped look with ample cleavage.

Check out the video below:

Social media users vote down lady’s asoebi corset dress

olori_treasure:

"Nothing classy about it so there is class in dressing decently. The men most ladies dress to please are dressed all covered up."

officialbbprincewill:

"Beauty overload where?!! Y'all be hyping cr.ap! Instead of you to chide this rachet outfit, you're celebrating treches behaviour."

queen_of_d_north:

"Y'all need to be saying the truth. Nothing classy about suffocating the poor babies."

fesspi_senegalese_fashion:

"What would have happened if the other br3ast was covered? Just asking respectfully."

