Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has taken to social media to share some fabulous new photos of herself

In this stack of uploads, the Somebody Son crooner is draped in a leather ensemble custom made by Fendi

This comes barely a few hours after she sparked outrage on social media over a revealing dress she wore

Tiwa Savage is not taking her foot odd the pedal as she continues to post jaw-dropping looks of herself on social media.

Barely a few hours after sparking outrage over one of her videos, the talented singer came through with yet another designer slay.

The singer rocked a Fendi fit. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

In her latest Instagram uploads, the singer shared photos of her look for one of her shows on her tour.

The custom fit was designed by Fendi, and saw the mother of one put her curves on display in a brown leather ensemble with ribbed shorts.

She sported long leather gloves in a lighter shade of brown and paired the look with some ankle boots in a different shade of brown.

She accessorised with some sleek sunglasses and a chunky neckpiece.

Swipe to see more photos below:

