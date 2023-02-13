Popular award-winning singer, Lizzo, attended the 2023 Brit Awards in a Robert Wun dress

In December 2022, Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage stepped out for an event in a similar look by the same designer

Several fashion lovers who saw the photos have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Lizzo was among the stars who stepped out for the 43rd edition of the Brit Awards 2023.

The talented singer rocked a metallic ruffle look from London fashion house, Robert Wun.

Photos of Lizzo and Tiwa.

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, Tiwa Savage has been spotted in a strikingly similar ensemble from the same brand.

The award-winning singer took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself in the 'Golden Phoenix Gown' at The Fashion Awards.

Entertainment blogger, The Shaderoom shared photos of the two beautiful stars and had fans share thoughts on who rocked it better.

Tiwa Savage X Lizzo: Social media users share thoughts on who rocked it better

ocheibi_abigail:

"Definitely Tiwa Savage! ❤️"

nowthatsmajor:

Both look great!

_jtay_:

"glorify these black women rather than compare them."

princess_87:

"This doesn’t look like the same dress."

princessstormm:

"When you got money it comes in your size … Lizzo look amazing."

starbuttafli:

"Y’all just agree with everything. This ensemble is not flattering on Lizzo."

daajay:

"Lizzo took this one."

ashleythenp:

"The neckline. This is not the same dress."

bomster_foo:

"Lizzo actually did it well "

kdthedoll:

"A lot of y’all only picked Lizzo because y’all know who she is. Tiwa ate that down. Left no crumbs."

gemnoire:

"Both Queens slayed this, but our #1 African Bad Gyal @tiwasavage murdered the hell outta this look! ❤️❤️"

Fashion faceoff: Fans decide who wore it better between Sam Smith and Swanky

Sam Smith got a lot of fashion lovers scratching their heads after he showed up for the 2023 Brit Awards in a dramatic latex ensemble.

Following this, fashion fans compared the look with that of a Nigerian celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry.

Recall in 2022, the stylist attended the wedding of American reality TV star, Porsha Williams, dressed in an eye-catching black ensemble.

"Both amazing": Reactions to Cardi B in similar look to Nana Akua's 2020 dress

Following the much-talked-about 2023 Grammy Awards show, several fans are not yet over some looks from the ceremony.

One look which stood out was Cardi B's royal blue ensemble which earned her fashion nods.

Interestingly, the look is not as unique as many people think.

