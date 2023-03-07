Popular Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, has taken to social media to share some new photos

The film star attended the 2022 Silverbird Trailblazer of the Year where she was honoured with an award

Making the announcement on her Instagram page, she shared photos of her gorgeous look for the event

Osas Ighodaro is one talented movie star who always serves fans with pure style inspirations and rarely misses.

The Nollywood actress was awarded with the 2022 Silverbird Trailblazer of the Year award at the event and she received this award looking stunning.

Photos of the actress. Credit: @osasighodaro

Source: Instagram

n the photos shared, the actress sported a curly loose ponytail and rocked a beautiful pastel dress designed by US-based Nigerian brand, The Studio by S.B Youme.

The look featured a cluster of beautiful pink and purple flowers embellished around the bust and over the mono sleeve of the floor-length tulle dress.

This playful yet beautiful look complimented her feminine aura.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users compliment Osas Ighodaro's look

illu_sionne:

"Ate all and left no crumbs ✨❤️"

elsieokpocha:

"Most beautiful."

tea_phair:

"I love your dress. I love you ❤️"

shariffawilson:

" The Glow Beautiful Osas!"

jason_oseni:

"Giving them hot hot."

gloriagold007:

"Congratulations and you look stunning."

Source: Legit.ng