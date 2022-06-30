Popular Nigerian music sensation, Tiwa Savage, has shared some photos from her time in France

The Water & Garri crooner took to her Instagram page to share some photos of her all-black ensemble

Spotted in the singer’s hand was a luxury designer hag from high-end designer brand Lavin worth over N1.8 million naira

Tiwa Savage is a known lover of all things luxury fashion and it is hard not to love the elegance with which she rocks these expensive pieces.

Just recently, the talented songbird/songwriter took to her Instagram page of over 2 million followers to share snaps from her time in France.

Tiwa Savage's bag is worth a lot of money. Credit: Tiwa Savage, Lavin

Source: Instagram

In the photos, she is seen dressed in an all-black ensemble styled by celebrity image consultant, The Style Charter.

While her knit skirt provides a strong fashion statement, we can’t help but notice the sleek bag in her hands.

Tagged to the photo of the purse is the designer, Lavin - a high fashion clothing brand.

A brief trip to their official website shows that the purse described as “the pencil cat bag in box calf” retails for a whopping N1.8 million ($4,390).

A description of the bag reads:

"The Pencil Cat is embellished with a precious sculptural handle, inspired by an andiron belonging to Jeanne Lanvin and designed by the French designer Armand-Albert Rateau."

Swipe to see more photos below:

