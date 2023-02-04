A video of Wunmi Toriola in a blue asoebi dress has left many fashion lovers unimpressed with the look

The actress sported an exposed corset bodice dress which, for many people, did not flatter her physique

Many internet users who saw the video took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the design

Wunmi Toriola's look from November 2022 got people talking due to the nature of the style which did not impress many people.

The popular Yoruba movie star attended an event dressed in a lavish ensemble.

Photos of Wunmi toriola's dress. Credit: @aso_party

Source: Instagram

The look which comprised an exposed corset bodice and a ruffle high-leg skirt was met wit mixed reactions on social media.

Many people who saw the video of the actress showing off her look and appearing pleased, slammed the tailor for a poorly-done job as they had issues with everything about the design.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on Wunmi Toriola's asoebi dress

teez_dora:

"Her tailor is also a bricklayer, because I’m sure there’s cement in that breastpad."

mhizabiz:

"Tag the tailor biko!!! Nonsense work."

aduke_seams:

"The hip is not hiping and the bust is not busting."

winnerschoiceplace:

"Something isn’t right."

ifetommy_olaide:

"Hope the tailor is in jail rn."

olori_victoria:

"Is this a Halloween costume or what."

mo___yenni:

"Na breastcalabash she use not breastcup you need to sue her even the hip sef is not hiping."

rich_auntie_winnie:

"For someone who is naturally bus.ty, that level of padding ko necessary now."

itse_mhe:

"E sure me say na akara woman for junction sew this dress."

reia_coco:

"The breastcup has elephantiasis."

tagfashionstudio:

"Simplicity is everything, too much of everything is bad. The tailor is good no doubt but let’s be calming down e be. Like the brea.st get high blood pressure."

Source: Legit.ng