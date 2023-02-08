Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has once again gotten fans talking following his recent post

The controversial singer who is known for stirring drama online was posted up in an eccentric look

Several fans who saw the post have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on it

There are many celebrities influencing fashion in Nigerian and amongst them are those who follow no rules, caving their own path as they go.

One such person is Portable.

Real name Habeeb Okikiola, the Nigerian singer who is known for controversy as well as his eccentric style of music extends this eccentricity to his style of dressing as well.

From multicoloured hair to a tattoo-riddled body, there is no limit to how crazily expressive Portable can be.

Recently, he shared a photo of himself on Instagram and as usual, he did not disappoint.

In the photo, he is seen in a white vest over a sleeveless jacket. He paired it with multiprint baggy pants and high-platform black slingback crocs.

Check out the photos below:

Fans hail Portable's fashionable look

fimybaby:

"Our king is kingingdrip lord."

djspicey:

"Akoi grace... Shoe gbengben."

slack5573:

"I like your dressing boss ❤️"

bwoy_chase_;

"Our king with lil baby style."

ala_husa:

"Wahala shoe."

jemiyopeter004:

"Shoe gbegbe."

