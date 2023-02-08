Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, recently took to her Instagram page to share photos of a style replication

Recall the movie goddess had marked her birthday in a lovely ivory/white ensemble with blond hair

Many fans who saw the replication commended the stylist for a job well done due to the strong similarities

Sometimes style replications are colossal fails and sometimes they impress, just like this lady's attempt at copying Mercy Aigbe's look.

In January, the Nollywood star shared photos to mark her birthday which saw her rocking a corset bodice strapless dress with a fur wrap-around and a blonde bob hairstyle.

Photos of Aigbe and the fan who copied her design. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Well, a fan was so impressed by the design that she replicated the look from the hair to the backdrop.

Aigbe shared photos of her alongside the lady and asked fans to rate the replication.

Check out the post below:

Fashion lovers rate lady's recreation of Mercy Aigbe's birthday look

zanzeespabeautynstyle:

"Absolutely beautiful."

solar.lynda:

"10/10 he designer, photographer etc did great jobs. Before you talk Replica is not Original (I am rating replicas ability to look like Original)"

blessednaoj:

"11/10 she killed it ❤️"

hollayemmy_:

"Def a 9/10 her stylist is so good."

house_of_darador:

"She go sabi copy well well for school10/10 so accurate."

an_na_bella11:

"10/10 minus nothing."

pryncess_pearl:

"She killed it."

Source: Legit.ng