Popular Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada, recently shared a video of herself sporting an ankara look

In the clip shared on her Instagram page, the actress is seen in different montages showing off legs and curves

Several of her colleagues as well as fans who saw the video have taken to the comment section to compliment her

Omowunmi Dada is one Nigerian celebrity who always gets it right when it comes to fashion and style.

The brown beauty, one of Nollywood's finest, recently reminded fans that slaying is second nature to her.

Photos of the Nollywood actress. Credit: @omowunmi_dada

Source: Instagram

The movie star posted an Instagram reel showing off a mini dress look.

The popular fish scale look in yellow and black print is one of the trendiest ankara prints to rock and Dada delivered in style.

She rocked the mini dress look which stopped several inches above her knees and featured off-shoulder puffy sleeves and a lowcut back.

Check out the video below:

Colleagues, others flood Omowunmi Dada's post with compliments

stannze:

"Ah ah, all this beauri in one post "

lindaosifo:

"gorgeous"

andreachikachukwu:

"Omalicha ❤️❤️❤️"

michaeloejoor:

"If you’re not fine for just one day, who will perish??? Cause it’s like it’s a back to back sturvz "

dressmebysoe:

"You definitely slayed the dress"

callme_dorcass:

"Unique in your style."

meetayaoba:

"All this beauty for one person, it’s plenty "

Source: Legit.ng