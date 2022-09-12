A Nigerian bride has gone viral on social media after a video of her wedding look surfaced online

In a video which is currently trending on social media, the gorgeous bride identified as Adejoke Morenikeji sported the transformer dress

One of the many beautiful things about the modern-day bride is her ability to be daring, different and think outside the box.

In the era of brides shopping for both church weddings and reception dresses, seeing transformation pieces by designers is rather refreshing!

A gorgeous bride identified on Instagram as Adejoke Morenikeji gave a lot of ladies wedding fever after a video from her wedding ceremony surfaced online.

Photos of a bride's two wedding looks. Credit: @hajjewels_houseofstyle

Source: Instagram

In the video, Morenikeji, who made a beautiful bride, donned a regal dress with bold sleeves and layers of petal-like tiers designed by House of Hajjewels Couture.

Even more eye-catching is the fact that the sleeves and flounce are detached to unveil a heavily bejewelled, form-fitting dress.

Watch the video below:

"Absolutely gorgeous" - Internet users in awe of bride's 2-in-1 wedding dress

Weddings, for many women, are special days as they get to celebrate with the love of their life, looking stunning.

While many brides often shop for two wedding dresses - for church and reception - there are those who go for the easy option.

The demand for two-in-one wedding dresses is on the rise in Nigerian weddings as more brides are going for the easy transformative look. Just like this gorgeous bride, Fay Harrison.

