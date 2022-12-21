Meshach Obinna Nwakerendu recently took to social media to unveil one of his latest designs

The 23-year-old talented sketch artist was posted up in a blue and orange print ankara outfit with pointed edges

In a chat with Legit.ng, Nwakerendu opened up about the inspiration for the eccentric design

With his eyes set on becoming one of the top stylists in Nigeria, Meshach Obinna Nwakerendu remains unwavering in his love for standing out in style.

The fashion illustrator who runs the Mimi Okeren Instagram page with a following of over 37,000, recently unveiled one of his designs.

Photos of Nwakerendu in the starfish design. Credit: @mimiokeren1

Source: Instagram

In the photos shared, the 23-year-old is seen posing in a rather eccentric design sharing a likeness to a starfish silhouette.

In the caption, he described himself as an embodiment of art, structure, magic, brains, creativity and style.

In a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, the stylist opened up about the inspiration for the design which he says cost him 13 yards of ankara and 13 yards of boning.

"The outfit was inspired by star-shaped jewellery, then I decided to sketch it before bringing the vision to life."

Swipe to see more photos below:

Source: Legit.ng