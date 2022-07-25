A Nigerian lady recently went viral on social media after a video of her gorgeous wedding dress surfaced online

In the video, the beautiful bride is seen sporting a Yemi Shoyemi dress that features two different looks

Social media users have reacted to the video with beautiful compliments for the bride's angelic look

Weddings, for many women, are special days as they get to celebrate with the love of their life, looking stunning.

While many brides often shop for two wedding dresses - for church and reception - there are those who opt for the easy option.

The dress features two styles. Credit: @yemishoyemi

Source: Instagram

The demand for two-in-one wedding dresses is on the rise in Nigerian weddings as more brides are going for the easy transformative look.

Just like this gorgeous bride, Fay Harrison.

A video of Fay in a dress designed by Yemi Shoyemi has gone viral on social media.

In the video, she is seen in a high-neck Mikado A-line wedding dress with hand-embellished floral lace and pearl detailing.

The look transforms into a ballgown when she adds the detachable embellished overskirt that cascades from the bodice.

Check out the video below:

Social media users in awe of wedding dress

chikabonitafashions:

"Her wedding dress is so beautiful❤️❤️"

misscutieb01:

"The simplicity in her wedding dress! I love it! She looks so beautiful! Slide 2 ❤️"

boxedframedartboutique:

"Beautiful Classy Dress!❤️"

estherokoro__:

"I am in tears. I am literally seeing the wedding gown of my dreams in reality. This is exactly how I envision my wedding gown will look like "

faithdenibri:

"Absolutely gorgeous dress."

