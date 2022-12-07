The year 2022 was one for the books, fashion-wise. From jaw-dropping designs to avant-garde creations, Nigerian creatives made sure to bring their best to the fashion scene.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

When it comes to fashion and style in Africa, it goes without saying that Nigeria boasts of numerous designers putting out head-turning pieces.

From the likes of Toyin Lawani to Tubo, the year 2022 saw some design brands enjoying the patronage of many people especially celebrities.

Photos of some designer brands. Credit: @tiannahsplacempire, @veekee_james, @matopeda

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng looks at seven fashion designers who were pretty high in demand in 2022.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Toyin Lawani

The popular Nigerian designer/stylist has remained consistent in the fashion game, and the year 20202 was no different.

Despite featuring on a reality TV show, the Tiannah Empire boss churned out breathtaking and sometimes jaw-dropping designs that, more often than not, got people talking.

Even though there have been some gaffes to her name, Toyin Lawani is one Nigerian designer who trended this year.

2. Veekee James

The talented designer known for 'body-sculpting' designs won the hearts of many fashion lovers.

From award-winning dresses to memorable wedding looks, Veekee James dressed women in beautiful head-turning designs and one can only imagine all the goodies to come in 2023!

3. CEO Luminee

This is another talented designer who kept fashion lovers entertained with her designs.

Although she was involved in an Intellectual Property theft brouhaha, the designer made it up to her disappointed fans with more stunning designs dressing the likes of Osas Ighodaro and Mercy Aigbe.

4. Tubo

This is one designer gifted with the skill of bringing out the hourglass figure in any woman.

The creative director, Sandrah Tubobereni put out some impressive pieces this year - her latest being Rita Dominic's second wedding dress.

When it comes to classy, attention-commanding ensembles, Tubo certainly had things covered this year!

5. Xtrabrides

This is another designer who ruled both the red carpet and wedding fashion scene in 2022.

From lush and soft pieces to dazzling and extravagant styles, Xtrabrides made sure to come correct with all of their designs this year!

6. Matopeda

When it comes to red-carpet fashion, Matopeda delivered sleek and elegant looks for fashionistas.

Actress Adesua Etomi stepped out for the 2022 AMVCA show in a simple straight gown that goes from yellow-like to copper coloured. This look was arguably one of the best at the show.

Matopeda has dressed more stylish celebrities in impressive designs, proving the brand to be among the most popular of 2022.

7. Tolu Bally

This is another designer whose pieces had Nigerian celebrities twinning at different occasions.

The brand known for its flirty yet chic designs, definitely had a successful 2022 and fans certainly can't wait for what's in store come 2023.

These designers are undoubtedly gearing up to blow minds in 2023!

The heat provider: BBNaija star Amaka serves it hot in daring black leather ensemble

If there is one thing about Amaka that has changed since leaving the Big Brother Naija show, it is definitely her sense of style.

The Level Up star has been spotted rocking daring and flirty looks that appear more sophisticated and classy.

She recently took to her Instagram page of over 300k followers to share some new photos in which she undoubtedly dropped jaws.

Source: Legit.ng