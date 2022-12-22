When Art Meets History: Iyabo Ojo Dons Dress with 150 Family Photos on It, Late Mum Included
- Iyabo Ojo turned a year older on Wednesday, December 21, and celebrated with several photos
- The Nollywood star and businesswoman, in her final photo from the birthday shoot, rocked a dress with 150 family photos imprinted on it
- Recall some weeks ago, the actress remembered her late mum, Olubunmi Fetuga, in an Instagram post two years after she passed away
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Iyabo Ojo celebrated her birthday in style and in the classic saving-the-best-for-last move, the newly-turned 45-year-old actress honoured her family.
The Nollywood actress who turned a year older rocked an interesting ballgown with 150 family photos emblazoned on it.
She revealed in the caption that it was a surprise dress from Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire who printed photos of her kids and her late mother on the dress.
She wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
"I left the best for the last… @tiannahsplacempire surprised me by making a dress with my late darling mom’s picture and my wonderful children to mark this wonderful day of my life ….. 150 pictures of me on this dress…… Nooooo this is a masterpiece"
See the post below:
African fashion: UK rapper Steflon Don marks birthday in 2 gorgeous ankara dresses
Steflon Don may no longer be involved with African Giant, Burna Boy, but it certainly doesn't mean her romance with Africa has ended.
The British rapper turned a year older on December 14.
To mark her special day, the curvaceous star threw a birthday bash to celebrate. The event, themed 'Afro Royale' saw Steflon sporting two different ankara dresses.
The music star rocked a high ponytail reminiscent of the bride in Coming To America, with curls cascading her shoulders.
"Susu be serving legs for days": Adesua and Banky W give cute couple goals in style
Asides making music and movies, Adesua Etomi and Banky W have proven to be bosses when it comes to their fashion game as well.
The couple recently posted a video in which they both looked stunning in matching colours.
Adesua showed off her admirable legs in a green ankara print mini skirt with a white shirt tucked into the skirt. She finished off the look with a green gele headgear and a pair of clear glass heels.
Source: Legit.ng