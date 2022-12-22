Iyabo Ojo turned a year older on Wednesday, December 21, and celebrated with several photos

The Nollywood star and businesswoman, in her final photo from the birthday shoot, rocked a dress with 150 family photos imprinted on it

Recall some weeks ago, the actress remembered her late mum, Olubunmi Fetuga, in an Instagram post two years after she passed away

Iyabo Ojo celebrated her birthday in style and in the classic saving-the-best-for-last move, the newly-turned 45-year-old actress honoured her family.

Photos of actress Iyabo Ojo and her late mum. Credit: @iyaboojo

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress who turned a year older rocked an interesting ballgown with 150 family photos emblazoned on it.

She revealed in the caption that it was a surprise dress from Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire who printed photos of her kids and her late mother on the dress.

She wrote:

"I left the best for the last… @tiannahsplacempire surprised me by making a dress with my late darling mom’s picture and my wonderful children to mark this wonderful day of my life ….. 150 pictures of me on this dress…… Nooooo this is a masterpiece"

See the post below:

