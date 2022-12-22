Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, went all out for her birthday celebrations with different looks

On her Instagram page, the movie star and businesswoman sported six different looks in honour of her new age

If there is one thing Iyabo Ojo loves asides from family and movie making, it is definitely fashion and style.

And for her birthday, the Nollywood actress left no stone unturned as she clocked 45 in style.

Photos of the actress' birthday looks. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

In this article, Legit.ng highlights all six looks rocked by the star.

Check them out below:

Birthday look 1: Iyabo Ojo in black

For her pre-birthday look, the actress teased fans with some photos rocking a sheer and black dress.

The draped number featured a corset bodice with bedazzled bust, long sleeves and a floor-length black skirt.

The dress was designed by @bkslagos, a Lagos-based fashion designer.

Birthday look 2: Iyabo Ojo in pantsuit

For her main birthday look, the curvaceous mother of two came through with the boss babe vibe.

The actress slayed in a powder blue pantsuit ensemble with a dramatic sleeve and embellishments on the jacket with a plunging neckline.

The look was designed and styled by @medlinboss.

Birthday look 3: Iyabo Ojo dons dramatic mermaid dress

For her third look, the actress pulled all the stops with this breathtaking structured dress.

Everything from the dramatic sleeves to the floor-length flounce, down to the actress' curly afro was certainly giving!

Birthday look 4: Iyabo Ojo in purple

Here, the mother of two kept things flirty and classy in this gorgeous lace dress with mini underlining.

The strapless dress featured a plunging sweetheart neckline with an exaggerated bow at the back with a floor-length train.

Birthday look 5: Iyabo Ojo in photo dress

The Nollywood actress who turned a year older rocked an interesting ballgown with 150 family photos emblazoned on it.

She revealed in the caption that it was a surprise from Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire who printed photos of her kids and her late mother on the dress.

Birthday look 6: Iyabo Ojo in white

And the final look saw the actress stepping out in an all-white ensemble for her birthday bash.

The white dress featured feather cuffs and infused lace around the neckline and the mini thigh-opening.

The actress made sure to go all out for her special day!

