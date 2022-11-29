Rita Dominic's white wedding in the UK had fans gushing over with love following the numerous photos and videos that surfaced online

The veteran Nollywood actress went all out for her special day, which saw her rocking three different looks on that day

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at all three classic dresses and the designers behind the fabulous gowns

Rita Dominic has always been a fashionista whose red carpet looks always have people in awe.

The actress's traditional wedding in April saw her looking rather fabulous, thus, it comes as no surprise that she slayed her white wedding looks too!

For the beautiful ceremony which took place in the United Kingdom, the actress sported three different looks by top designers - two of which were Nigerians.

Check them out below:

1. Rita Dominic in her first look

The Nollywood star melted hearts with her regal ballgown, making her look like the perfect princess.

Michael Cinco designed the dress, and it featured an embroidered princess v-neck with a giant bow at the back.

Cinco is a Dubai designer famous for his extravagant designs.

2. Rita Dominic's reception look

For her second outfit, the actress put her lady curves in a beautiful design by Tubo.

The mermaid dress was embellished with intricate beading that went all the way to the short sleeve design.

Recall, Tubo was behind her stunning dresses worn for her traditional wedding ceremony.

3. Rita Dominic's afterparty look

For her third and final look, the actress dazzled in a custom dress by Lanre DaSilva.

The plunging off-shoulder skater dress featured a mesh along the cutout. She paired the look with transparent tights, a pair of chunky heels and a faux fux shawl.

