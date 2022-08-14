Uche Ogbodo recently got social media users cracking up with laughter after she shared her experience with a tailor

The Nollywood actress who was part of the bridal crew for Mary Njoku's renewal of vows in the Maldives received her outfit an hour before her flight

She shared photos of the two botched dresses she got, as well as what she ended up wearing for the event

'I never used to believe until it happened to me'. This is a tune Uche Ogbodo is now familiar with, following her not-so-good experience with a tailor.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to share photos of the outfit she wore for her friend Mary Njoku's renewal of vows in the Maldives.

In the photo, she is seen in a two-piece co-ord pant set - not very ceremonial for a wedding, as she was a close friend of the bride.

Uche Ogbodo left disappointed by 'tailor from hell'

Explaining the reason for her odd choice of outfit, she recounted how she had commissioned a tailor for a dress that would break the internet and got the shock of her life - an hour before her flight.

She wrote:

"This outfit is actually an alternative to what I intended to wear that I started planning for months! The tailor finally brought my almighty dress that I wanted to use to destroy the internet 1 hour to my Leaving for the airport and it was a total disaster ."

The mother of two stated that she was devastated but could not cancel her trip all because of 'a tailor from the pit of hell'. Thus, she got the co-ord as a last-minute option, and lucky for her, it was a perfect fit.

The two botched dresses Uche Ogobody received

She proceeded to share photos of not one, but two dresses she had wanted.

Put in collages alongside the photos of the original design, it was not hard to understand her pain as the recreated versions were laughable and subpar imitations.

The first slide shows the original yellow mini dress with ruffle tulles around the shoulders as well as the front part of the dress. What Ogbodo got lacked fitting and volume and came in a different shade of yellow.

The second dress which has since gone viral, featured dramatic sleeves and a cinched waistline, all of which were exaggerated in the replication she got.

She wrote:

"I will pity you n not tag you . Or should I tag the evil Tailor? Dress that I had already planned to destroy internet with . Village people e no go better for Unah . . Sea Blue was the color of the day ! I ordered material a month ahead ooo, tailor promised not to disappoint then she refused to come until 30 mins to leave for airport . Only for her to bring me these Rags that I should wear . No be me you go Destroy with bad fashion evil tailor. Waka! Abi Is it my Fault , maybe as I no use packing gel hair wear am or As I take Stand , make the fitting no good ."

Social media users react to blue dress replication

evansblazeoki:

"Some things tailors fail to understand. is that some of the dresses are actually pinned on the dress form, to create a look ,some are not wearable fashion but am so sorry."

m.f.artistry:

"She can comfortably hide a baby in those sleeves."

carinocrochets:

"It looks like a parachute "

adekemisola_mi:

"E com be like say she wan fly go pluto"

lili_eddy:

"I just mtchew-ed now. Some tailors eh. How difficult is it to say’ I can’t sew this style ‘"

