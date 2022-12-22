Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Phyna has taken to social media to share some gorgeous new photos

In the new uploads, the Level Up winner sports a purple and black floral dress designed by CEO Luminee

In other BBNaija fashion news, Bella Okagbue recently shared photos of herself in a pink feather dress

Phyna continues to slay with every Instagram post she puts up.

The 2022 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner recently took to her page of over 900k followers to share some new snaps.

Photos of the reality TV star. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the beautiful TV star rocked a floral print look designed with an Asian motifs.

The look featured a knee-length high-neck dress with ruffles and black sleeves.

She paired the look with a hat and a matching purse. For her feet, she rocked fish net socks and a pair of black pumps.

The look was designed and styled by @ceoluminee.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"I need a room full of mirrors so I can surround myself around winners."

Check out the photos below:

Source: Legit.ng