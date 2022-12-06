Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, recently got social media users talking following a post on Instagram

In an Instagram Story that appears to have been deleted, Chiefpriest shared a photo of himself in a print silk shirt

According to his caption, the shirt is worth over a million naira, and this has sparked mixed reactions online

It is no news that celebrities spend loads of money on their looks, and Cubana Chiefpriest is no different.

The PR boss and celebrity barman recently reposted a photo of himself at an event which saw him spotting a print shirt.

Photos of Cubana. Credit: @cubana_chieftpriest, @bayrockx

Source: Instagram

In the post's caption, he revealed that the shirt cost N1.3 million.

While the original post appears to have been deleted, a screenshot has since gone viral online.

Mixed reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's N1.3 million shirt

peks_collection:

"People have been wearing it without making noise."

coslyn_official:

"With that ridiculous price them for press am iron small for you at least nau sir."

ms_ebubae:

"But the buttons are not even in the middle... e no straight, wahala! And how does this info affect us kwanu? More wahala ‍♀️"

frklyne:

"Iron is only N5000."

6car___:

"Na because of your size nau extra material cost well well abi size 10 nor be 430k."

shykesan:

"Na why you no iron am."

lagosmealprepsociety:

"Lol. Looks like a shirt you'd get in souvenir shop in Florida."

thesparkles_chic:

"All this won't matter in heaven."

_prinliz:

"If to say you iron am, I for believe."

emmanuelmwilliams:

"It won't matter in heaven cuz lass lass na white gown we go wear for heaven."

trendy_blues:

"Light no Dey to iron your 1.3m shirt.Just asking respectfully."

_________six_:

"For shirt they didn't iron well."

Source: Legit.ng