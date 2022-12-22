Jemima Osunde recently took to social media to share some photos of herself in a green asoebi dress

The Nollywood revealed she had worn the same dress in January for a different wedding ceremony

The actress went on to state that she would be revamping more of the asoebi dresses in her collection

Popular Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde has proven that when it comes to looking good, it doesn't always have to involve breaking the bank.

The movie star recently attended a function looking stunning in a mono-sleeve dress.

Photos of the actress in the green asoebi. Credit: @jemimaosunde

Source: Instagram

Things get interesting when in the second photo, she sports a similar look, only this one has a mono long sleeve and a high neck.

In the caption, Osunde revealed that it was the same dress, having first worn the dress back in January for a friend's wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She captioned:

"After many years of collecting different colors of Aso ebi like gemstones, I can say I have reached the final stage. You people didn’t even recognize this dress It’s to be revamping my dresses to weddings in 2023! Who else has unlocked this level with me?"

See post below:

Perks of being a tailor: Lady shows how she rocked 1 dress in 3 different styles

In an era where the price of asoebi seems to be on an unending rise, devising ways to save money while slaying at owambe parties is highly coveted.

Well, a tailor identified as @iamToluwah on Twitter is out here, showing one of the many advantages of being a tailor.

She recently put out a tweet in which she posted a photo collage of three different photos of her rocking a black dress.

Nigerian stylist in starfish ankara design opens up about his inspiration, shares photos

With his eyes set on becoming one of the top stylists in Nigeria, Meshach Obinna Nwakerendu remains unwavering in his love for standing out in style.

The fashion illustrator who runs the Mimi Okeren Instagram page with a following of over 37,000, recently unveiled one of his designs.

In the photos shared, the 23-year-old is seen posing in a rather eccentric design sharing a likeness to a starfish silhouette.

Source: Legit.ng