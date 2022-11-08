Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Hermes, caused a buzz on social media over his outfit for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere

The Level Up star donned a caped look which featured a painting of the late Chadwick Boseman with his name wrongly spelt

On the cape was 'Chad Boswick' and this sparked mixed reactions, with fans coming for the designer, Toyin Lawani

Tiannah Empire boss, Toyin Lawani, is undoubtedly one of the most talented designers/stylists to ever come out of Nigeria. However, even the greatest people make mistakes.

Currently trending on social media is a photo which shows the back view of Hermes' costume for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Lagos.

Photos of Hermes with Shegz, and Toyin Lawani.

Source: Instagram

In honour of the late Chadwick Boseman, a portrait of the actor was painted on the robe with 'R.I.P Chad Boswick' written on it.

The wrongly spelt name was quickly noticed by internet users and it sparked mixed reactions on Twitter.

Social media users react to Hermes' outfit for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere

@ulxma:

"I know we’re all laughing about this Chad Boswick thing but it ain’t funny. Likeee that was the barest minimum. The basic of basics. It was the least they could do. And yet they didn’t get it right. Not one person thought something was off. Not one. I’m so ashamed."

@veeiye:

"‘Chad Boswick’ has been killing me all day."

@tweetkayc:

"Chad Boswick? Shebi I told you that this people will disgrace us."

@mazpa_md:

"Not Hermes attending that event wearing this hideous cape that spells late Chadwick Boseman’s name as “Chad Boswick”

@_Kelvin_Kel:

"Somebody said chad boswick is Jim iyke’s alter ego.."

@Mbahdeyforyou:

"Una no go kill me for this country which one be Chad Boswick again."

@ChimmieeHQ:

"If The Shade Room Ever Carries Hermes Wearing This Chad Boswick Cape, Can They Help Me Cut Out Sheggz From The Picture . He's Not Involved In This I Promise."

@maziibe_:

"Whoever is Chad Boswick should better fast and pray because."

@chemicalbrodar:

"Chad Boswick is so insane bro like you couldn’t even do a Google search? When you were typing it, your phone didn’t autocorrect or show red line under?"

@amandaoruh:

"From the NTA presenter asking Letitia "what is your name" to someone wearing a cape with "RIP Chad Boswick". Nigerians please what exactly is the colour of our problem dears? Whoever is Chad Boswick, you will not die but live my dear."

@BusolaDavid__:

"The anyhowness in different sections in Nigeria is quite alarming cause how did this “chad boswick” thing go unnoticed?"

