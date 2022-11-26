Big Brother Naija reality star, Phyna, recently got social media users buzzing with mixed reactions

A video of the Level Up winner dancing at a club in a black dress with a dramatic opening displeased many fans

This comes barely a few hours after she posted new photos from her photoshoot looking queenly

The fashion police are out on Phyna's trail following a recent video of her in a club that surfaced on social media.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star who is in South Africa with some of her fellow ex-housemates was captured in a club having a good time.

Photos of the reality TV star. Credit: @phynaunusual, @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

However, the nature of her dress is what seems to have gotten a lot of people worked up.

In the video, she is seen in a shimmering black dress with a waist-high opening on the side.

As she danced, it appears the dress may have revealed more than fans wanted to see.

Check out the video below:

Internet users share thoughts on Phyna's party dress

baddass_riri:

"She didn’t even shave. Was wearing this gown necessary?"

olivia_somma_:

"But why in God’s name will phyna wear such dress out without wearing anything under, that’s too much carelessness, Nawa ooo."

footiesbylilly:

"Seriously people should not do this na, how do you think she will wear this type of gown without something to protect her p******.not her fan but social media and trolls I wish you all what you do to people someday,let's see if you people will survive it."

kelisia_hunts:

"The most classless winner ever I said what I said"

tiana_ogechi:

"I’m not her fan but she’s actually wearing something that doesn’t have straps. Ladies always wears it whenever they wear gowns like this. It’s called adhesive thongs and is mostly black in color. You can buy is from eBay and co."

ebylistic:

"I saw the little lady!!!! Who ever styled her did Rubbish Tbh!!!! Because why will your little miss, be out like that??? Hell an!!!!"

pamelaoweiphotography:

"Let's be honest here, y'all think Phyna will go to a club with a dress like this wearing nothing underneath and still confidently dance like this? C'mon be truthful to yourself, she's got a p*ssy patch/thong on, whatever you want to call it and it's black in colour, there's no amount of wildness/fun that will make her step out uncovered down there."

senatorabaribesupportgroup:

"They keep pushing the boundaries of decency. The entertainment world now rewards ladies of low morals. The demonic owned entertainment companies gives them prizes and accolades and the social media organization does it's job of promotion them and their values to impressionable people all over the world."

art_muideeeenn25:

"Famous men dress corporately when going for an event, on the other hand famous women take off their dress, or expose their private parts to make them more important and valuable all in the name of being civilized, and lot of mumu will be clapping for them"

Source: Legit.ng