Tiktoker, identified as Irene Air, recently got social media users reminiscing on the good old Nollywood classics

She made a video in which she dressed up like some popular characters in old Nollywood movies

Many people who saw the video took to the comment section to share thoughts on which Nollywood actress’ style she got right

Gen Z fashion may have taken over the world, but some throwback styles will forever be a classic.

Content creator, Irene Ake, took to Tiktok to share a video in which she paid homage to the fashion of old Nollywood.

In the video, she dressed in retro garbs representing popular Nollywood character choices of the early 2000s, such as ‘party animal’, ‘class president’ and ‘cult member’.

Photos of the lady in different old-school outfits. Credit: @irene_ake (Tiktok)

Reacting to the video, one Nollywood aficionado identified as @iam_worldfamous might have just done the perfect casting for these looks.

He wrote:

"Leader of the clique- Regina Askia who ends up being dethroned by Rita Dominic. Rich kid - Omotola whose heart is broken by Jim Iyke, the player. Party animal - Tonto Dike who ends up disowned by her dad. Class president - Rita Dominic who is chased by Jim Iyke again but this time as a crazy cultist. Cultist - Uche Jumbo who doesn’t know her left from her right, smoking cigarettes all day."

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to lady's style replication of old Nollywood styles

morayofm:

"Rita Dominic & Genevieve vibes be this."

diva_rosemarie:

"All I can see are the vixens in PSQUARE-DO ME."

esse.beaut:

"All I see is Genevieve, Rita Dominic, Stephanie okereke, Benita Nzeribe, Susan Patrick."

boymekx:

"Na where you see all these clothes I wan know.. Link me up, I wan dey rock Jim iyke style."

sugarated_:

"Class President is definitely Rita dominic."

alexa_teddy:

"I think her body is perfect.. like the body is part of the aesthetic "

jirokragha:

"My own is where did she still find these clothes to buy? "

mz_elizabeth_:

"No 2, the hat and wig most accurate."

Shade Thomas-Fahm: Meet Nigeria's pioneer fashion designer

With numerous fashion designers in the Nigerian industry today, it can be hard to keep up with the names, labels and newest designers.

Interestingly, before all of these people was a lady identified as Folashade ‘Shade’ Thomas-Fahm.

A pioneering figure in the Nigerian fashion industry, Thomas-Fahm is reputed for owning the first boutique in Nigeria and for being the first professionally-trained fashion designer in the country.

