Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, recently took to social media to share some stunning new photos

The Crazy Tings crooner posed in a pair of baggy pants with a black sheer top and a fur coat over it

The look earned her numerous compliments, including speculations that she underwent some weight loss transformation

Tems is out here experimenting with her style, and it appears her fans are here for it.

Photos of the singer's new look. Credit: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

The singer who is known for her unique sense of style, took things up a notch in her new photos shared on Instagram.

In the photos, the Crazy Tings crooner donned a black sheer top tucked into a pair of baggy pants with what appears to be a Marilyn Manson portrait printed on it.

She accessorised with a red and black hat, a fur coat and a pair of pointies.

Swipe to see more photos below:

melaninbaexx

"I love how tems style is very different and unique."

kollynx_ngf:

"Asake is that you?"

shittymhay:

"Can't be the only one seeing this weight loss."

yooc____:

"Is it me or T loss some weight."

that_girl_trendii:

"You're really slimming down."

raymilliuniverse_:

"Tems with the Riri vibes "

khalifaadiya:

"BadgalTiti."

