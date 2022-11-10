Olori Sekinat, the first wife of Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Elegushi of Ikate, turned a year older on Thursday, November 10

The queen, who owns The Monarch Event Centre in Lagos, was celebrated by the company's official Instagram page

They shared several photos from her birthday shoot, which saw her draped in a brown and white asoke

It appears that Olori Sekinat has no trouble pulling off classy and elegant looks, be it in western wear or traditional ensembles.

The queen celebrated her birthday in asoke style. Credit: @themonarcheventcentre

To honour her special day, The Monarch Center - which she owns - took to their official Instagram page to celebrate her.

In the photos, the queen is seen dressed in a brown and white asoke design, which was beyond breathtaking.

The attire featured a strapless corset top tucked into a pair of cigarette pants, and she wore a blazer over it, accessorising with two strands of beads and a gele headgear.

Her ability to add a modern touch to the traditional fabric reflected her impressive sense of style.

Her decision to go for a natural glam look complimented the ensemble perfectly!

