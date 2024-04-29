A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, looked beautiful in her red outfit

She wore a mini skirt and jacket that flaunted her cleavage and long legs, which got her several comments on Instagram

Her wig gave her attire a finishing touch, and her gold purse and red shoes did justice to it, making her look ravishing

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, showed her love for creativity as she wore a breathtaking outfit.

Tacha shows fashion taste in her lovely outfits. Image credit: @simply_tacha

Source: Instagram

The former reality star glowed in a red jacket that gave her a sultry look, and a red mini skirt that showed off her beautiful long legs.

Her red shoes had a silver design and the red earrings she slayed in matched her attire. She wore a short wig and perfect makeup that highlighted her gorgeous looks.

Some of her fans loved her attire and they reacted to it on her Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out Tacha's outfits in the slides below:

Fans, colleagues react to Tacha's outfits

Several fans and colleagues of the former BBNaija star have reacted to her outfit. See some of the reactions below:

@iamnasboi:

"My Queen."

@queency_55:

"Someone said this wig has suffered."

@oworomaoluchi:

"This your shoe, you no see your size buy? Why this oversize?"

@callme_vickky:

"That’s my queen."

@_lithouse__:

"She is always always hot."

@japhben:

"Always RED-Y to be blown away by your beauty. So beautiful."

@yvonne.godswill:

"T baby."

@marvinachi:

"This photo."

@tobialushsky:

"Peppered Tacha."

@hedwigmufer:

"My baby."

@myhairven:

"Queen T."

@aprecious___:

"Angel in Red."

@bensonokonkwo:

"My love."

@olalerewarlord:

"I love her. She is fire."

Tacha delivers streetstyle in bold colours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tacha blessed fans with some stunning photos.

In the snaps, the reality TV star and brand influencer posed from some street shots in a crop top.

She paired the top with denim blue baggy combat pants, accessorising with some stylish sunglasses and hoops.

Tacha glows in a brown outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tacha took to social media to share some photos of herself as she glowed with stunning beauty.

The reality star, in the caption of the post, said everyone wanted her as she was the trophy of the game.

Her photos left many of her fans gushing, including BBNaija star Erica, who couldn't help but comment on the photos.

Source: Legit.ng