On Saturday, September 10, the housemates of the Big Brother Naija Level Up edition partied the night away in style

For this night of grooving, the housemates were draped in dapper vintage style, each slaying accordingly

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how some of the housemates styled their retro party ensembles

The Saturday night party of September 10 saw the Big Brother Naija housemates having a good time dressed in major throwback style.

From wide-legged cropped pants to spandex pants, the Level Up peeps made sure to slay - as per usual.

Below are some looks from the Saturday Night party:

Photos show BBNaija housemates in retro party looks. Credit: @tecnomobileng

Source: Instagram

Here, Chizzy, Hermes and Adekunle were posted up in old-school pants, with Hermes draped in a black shirt and deep cream pants.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Chizzy and Adekunle posed in denim looks, while Sheggz brought some swag with his tracksuit look.

Check out the photos below:

Here, Doyin showed some skin in a tie-front top with a pair of deep green pants while Bella rocked a bedazzled mono strap top with a pair of pink leggings.

The ladies sported curly short wigs and accessorised with pearl necklaces.

Chomzy and Eloswag rocked afro wigs, with Chomzy sporting a striped playsuit with detachable pants.

Phyna and her man, Groovy, donned matching colours of white, black and maroon. The couple both rocked afro wig, with Groovy accessorising with a beret and a pair of dark sunnies.

While Daniella rocked a crop top with a pair of cream pants, Deji and Bryan gave fans some swaggy throwback looks.

Deji rocked a two-piece co-ord black and brown outfit with a beret, while Bryan rocked a pair of denim pants with suspenders and a white shirt.

Check photos out below:

BBNaija: Host Ebuka serves 'dibia vibes' for Sunday Live eviction show

We all know Ebuka Obi-Uchendu doesn't play when it comes to serving looks on the Big Brother Naija show.

The media personality who has sported some head-turning looks on the Level Up edition of the show came through with yet another dapper garb recently.

For the Sunday Live eviction show, Ebuka sported a traditional look by D29 that spelt class, opulence and regality.

Source: Legit.ng