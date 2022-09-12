BBNaija: Housemates Wow Viewers in Vintage Ensembles for Saturday Party
- On Saturday, September 10, the housemates of the Big Brother Naija Level Up edition partied the night away in style
- For this night of grooving, the housemates were draped in dapper vintage style, each slaying accordingly
- In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how some of the housemates styled their retro party ensembles
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
The Saturday night party of September 10 saw the Big Brother Naija housemates having a good time dressed in major throwback style.
From wide-legged cropped pants to spandex pants, the Level Up peeps made sure to slay - as per usual.
Below are some looks from the Saturday Night party:
Here, Chizzy, Hermes and Adekunle were posted up in old-school pants, with Hermes draped in a black shirt and deep cream pants.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Chizzy and Adekunle posed in denim looks, while Sheggz brought some swag with his tracksuit look.
Check out the photos below:
Here, Doyin showed some skin in a tie-front top with a pair of deep green pants while Bella rocked a bedazzled mono strap top with a pair of pink leggings.
The ladies sported curly short wigs and accessorised with pearl necklaces.
Chomzy and Eloswag rocked afro wigs, with Chomzy sporting a striped playsuit with detachable pants.
Phyna and her man, Groovy, donned matching colours of white, black and maroon. The couple both rocked afro wig, with Groovy accessorising with a beret and a pair of dark sunnies.
While Daniella rocked a crop top with a pair of cream pants, Deji and Bryan gave fans some swaggy throwback looks.
Deji rocked a two-piece co-ord black and brown outfit with a beret, while Bryan rocked a pair of denim pants with suspenders and a white shirt.
Check photos out below:
BBNaija: Host Ebuka serves 'dibia vibes' for Sunday Live eviction show
We all know Ebuka Obi-Uchendu doesn't play when it comes to serving looks on the Big Brother Naija show.
The media personality who has sported some head-turning looks on the Level Up edition of the show came through with yet another dapper garb recently.
For the Sunday Live eviction show, Ebuka sported a traditional look by D29 that spelt class, opulence and regality.
Source: Legit.ng