Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire attended The Woman King premiere in Lagos in the Afro warrior-themed ensemble

The mother of three gave fans quite a lot to talk about following her costume creation

The avant-garde designer rocked an outfit with a crown which she revealed was made from chicken bones

The Woman King premiere in Lagos saw stars draped in epic warrior-themed outfits, causing a buzz on social media.

One of those who owned the spotlight was Toyin Lawani, whose costume left her fans in awe. However, it gets more interesting as part of the look features chicken bones.

Photos show Lawani in a crown made from chicken bones. Credit: @tiannahsplacempire

The Tiannah Empire stylist and designer shared a video of a bag of chicken bones which she used to make the crown for her look.

The fashion boss came through with a caped outfit and sandals that gave off an Egyptian feel but with a twist.

She made sure to add a bold royal statement with a gold crown and a choker neckpiece.

Unveiling the look in another post, she explained that she had used chicken to make a dress and decided to use the bones for her crown.

Sharing the photo, she captioned:

"What I do is Art Atimes it’s unexplainable, Unacceptable , unthinkable, but it’s undeniably Good and Different, always out of this world. That’s what earned me that title King of fashion , Cause with me, it’s always innovative ideas, always an invention. For who always doesn’t like it and always have something negative to say. You need to Remember this - Greatness is not for everyone."

Watch the video of the chicken bones below:

