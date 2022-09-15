Over the years, we have witnessed celebrities don similar looks ranging from recreated versions to wearing the same brand

While most times, celebrity looks are often recreated by fans, there are cases where celebrities draw inspiration from other stars

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how six Nigerian stars stepped out in replicated looks inspired by others

Celebrities are often looked up to by fans when it comes to fashion and style.

However, even these famous people have other stars that they draw their fashion inspiration from.

Photos show recreated celebrity looks. Credit: @officialosas, @lenamahfouf, @eniola_ajao, @lafalaisedionn

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at six looks rocked by Nigerian celebrities that were inspired - save for Erica - by other styles.

Check them out below:

1. Liquorose

This short gown Liquorose wore on her birthday was first seen on Slubne Atelier. It was replicated by Emagine by Bukola.

Here, we see a model sporting a longer version of the original design.

2. Jemima Osunde

Jemima Osunde. Jemima’s was made by Flat Studio 17.

For the premiere of their Hulu show, Khloe Kardashian wore a skin tone silk outfit by Valdrin Sahiti that can be likened to what is o

3. Osas Ighodaro

Osas wore a gorgeous look by Erica Moore Brand.

The black and white patch bodice dress is a recreated version of a look first spotted on French social media personality and author, Lena Mahfouh

Here, we see Lena Mahfouh posing on the red carpet at the Cannes Festival 2022 in a dress made by Stephane Rolland.

4. Erica

Erica is wearing a dress by Slubne Atelier. However, it is not a recreation. The outfit was created by the same designer.

Below is the ethereal design on a model:

5. Eniola Ajao

The Nollywood actress attended the premiere of Femi Adebayo's movie in a look by CEO Luminee. The attire impressed many so greatly that Alao won the Best Dressed star at the event.

Well, the original design created by Ivorian brand, Lafalaise Don, and they were not pleased with their design being recreation.

The brand called out CEO Luminee for replicating one of their designs and not giving any credit to them, claiming the design as her creation.

6. Mercy Aigbe

For the AMVCA, The Nollywood actress dazzled in a gorgeous red dress by Beccaneedlesnstiches.

The dress which emerged as one of the best looks from the event was a replicated version of a Valdrin Sahiti design.

Valdrin is famous for dressing celebrities like Beyonce. Below, we see the original design that was recreated by Aigbe.

The original look is devoid of the illusion neckline that is seen on Aigbe and is designed in a vibrant shade of orange.

Who really nailed the recreation?

Nollywood divas Nancy Isime and Ini Edo twin in N226k matching designer catsuits

It's raining designer brands and Nigerian celebrities continue to deliver on the luxury side of fashion.

In today's edition of who rocked it better, Nollywood movie stars, Nancy Isime and Ini Edo come through with matching fab looks.

While Isime has proven to be fashionista, Edo keeps turning up the heat with her looks.

