Nollywood superstars stormed the IMAX cinemas in Lagos for colleague Femi Adebayo’s premiere of the King of Thieves movie

The dress code of the night was ‘epic & dangerous” and many superstars teamed up with their glam teams to bring their creative looks to life

Iyabo Ojo, Stan Nze, Femi Adebayo, Eniola Alao among others all showed up to the event looking fabulous in their creative outfits

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo called his colleagues on Sunday, April 3, and many answered his call in extraordinary style.

The movie star’s much-anticipated premiere for his film project, King of Thieves, finally went down at the IMAX cinemas over the weekend and it was indeed a night to remember.

The premiere was a celebration of African culture and tradition like never before.

Guests and colleagues who showed up also went the extra mile in sticking to the dress code of the night which was tagged ‘epic and dangerous’.

1. Iyabo Ojo

The actress almost stole the show from the celebrant as she showed up dressed as Queen Amina of Zazzau.

Iyabo's look was put together by her friend and celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani.

2. Femi Adebayo

Invited guests attempted to steal the show from the man of the hour, Femi Adebayo, but they couldn't succeed.

The actor teamed up with Toyin Lawani for a look that made him appear like a warrior-king of sorts.

Adebayo rocked a fur-styled headgear that was paired alongside a lion-themed heavy cloak.

3. Brodda Shaggi

The comic star looked exactly like a character off an epic movie. The entertainer was equally styled by Lawani and his look was definitely one of a kind.

Shaggi also completed his outfit with horns just like Disney's Maleficient and had a bow and arrow with him.

4. Actress Eniola Alao

The actress teamed up with celebrity stylist, Luminee Official, for a look that won her the Best Dressed female of the night.

Alao's outfit was a beautiful celebration of cowries and a headgear that made her appear even more regal.

5. Stan Nze

Just like Broda Shaggi, the Nollywood screen god equally went for a look that presented him as an out-of-book character.

The star of Nze's out was a dry crocodile head that was accessorized as a neckpiece.

6. Kunle Afod and Wunmi Toriola

The actor and actress definitely spotted the similarity in their choice of outfits which was why they struck a pose together.

They were both giving: "Abija wara."

7. Omowunmi Dada

The actress managed to adhere to the theme of the night even those she kept it classy in a two-piece suit.

Dada incorporated cowries in her style and even had a hairstyle that made her appear like a typical village woman.

8. Adedimeji Lateef

Just like Omowunmi Dada who kept it classy, the Nollywood actor equally ditched the dramatic for a simple two-piece outfit.

Perhaps, this has a reason to do with the fact that the actor is currently observing the Ramadan season.

