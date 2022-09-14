Popular Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, was among the stars who attended The Setup 2 film premiere

Isime who is also a media personality, stepped out in a Marine Serre catsuit retailing for over N200,000

Interestingly, Nollywood veteran , Ini Edo had shared some eye-catching photos of herself in the same look

It's raining designer brands and Nigerian celebrities continue to deliver on the luxury side of fashion.

In today's edition of who rocked it better, Nollywood movie stars, Nancy Isime and Ini Edo come through with the matching fab looks.

While Isime has proven to be fashionista, Edo keeps turning up the heat with her looks.

Ini Edo and Nancy Isime wear matching outfits in photos. Credit: @nancyisimeofficial, @iniedo

Source: Instagram

The screen goddess have, on two occasions, donned the same look and in this article, we look at one.

Nancy Isime

In August, stars came out in their numbers for the premiere of The Setup.

Among the fabulously-dressed ladies at the event was the Edo-born movie star who put her curves on display in a a Marine Serre catsuit.

She sported a pair of dark sunnies, a cute purse and some PVC heeled mules.

Ini Edo

Interestingly, Isime isn't the first to rock the designer catsuit.

In July of 2021, Ini Edo got her fans gushing over with love when she flaunted her curves in the same design, pairing hers with a waist belt, a pink Hermes bag and a pair of heeled sandals in a different shade of pink.

Just like Isime, she wore her hair short and sported some dark sunnies.

Tagged the 'All Over Moon Catsuit', the look costs N226,576 ($529) on their official website.

