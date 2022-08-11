Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has taken to social media to share a new video sporting a sleek look

In the Instagram video, the Picture Perfect star known as Makanaki can be seen adjusting his bow tie worn over a white shirt and black pants

A while ago, Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe-Damijo wowed fans with his stylish fashion sense in a dance video

Anyone who is a fan of Bolanle Ninalowo knows these three things; he is a great actor, a fitness enthusiast and a lover of stylish looks.

This popular Nollywood actor fondly known as Makanaki, recently left his fans -mostly the ladies - drooling following an Instagram video.

The actor's video earned him compliments online.

Source: Instagram

In the video, the actor who never misses an opportunity to show off his chiselled physique came through with another, sporting a 'black tie' look.

Ninalowo can be seen looking at himself in the mirror as he adjusts his black bow tie, which he wore under a white shirt and a pair of pants.

The shirt does well to flatter his buff shoulders, and the look on the actor's face shows that he is well-pleased with the ensemble.

Check it out below:

Social media users compliment actor

makah_velliiii:

"40+ looking like 25... my mentor! maximum respect."

moyinezekiel:

"An the swag too much❤️"

ariesjewellerie:

"Maka with the sauce."

dicksonoribhabor:

"Maka looking sharp!! "

