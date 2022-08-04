A young boy has become a viral sensation on the internet after a video surfaced online showing him making a wig

In the now-trending video, he is seen, head faced down, diligently working on a wig seen on his laps

His efficiency has caught the attention of many internet users, with some showering him with encouraging words

It is the era of young people acquiring skills and chasing the bag, and we love to see it!

Currently trending on social media is yet another young boy who has challenged a lot of people with his wig-aking skills.

Internet users have reacted to the video. Credit: fizkes, @gossipmilltv

Source: Getty Images

In the video, which has since gone viral as shared by blogger @gossipmilltv, the boy can be seen fully concentrating on making the auburn wig clamped between his thighs.

While it is common to see young boys and girls exhibit such skills, the speed at which he installs the strands of hair is what seems to have caught the attention of many internet users.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

oluwaseunsakaba45:

"God bless him "

purity.edem:

"A king and more "

endylight1:

"Wow this is a very good handwork, continue boy. You are the real king and More ."

deartife_:

"They better be paying him fir this job. With this level of accuracy he can finish two in a day."

micie_pee:

"The person that found him should share his contact so we can patronize him."

rolly_b_of_london:

"All I see is a boy who would soon start making serious money."

leeeymarrh:

"He was born for this ooo."

jimi.dash:

"This one done get job already. Congratulations bro."

obia_nuju_:

"Boy wy sabi.. May the good Lord bless this boy's hands "

paulosteen:

"Beautiful.. this one no go for broke for this life. "

Little boy becomes viral sensation after video of him braiding lady's hair surfaces online

Back in the day, the beauty and lifestyle industry was considered a female industry and often saw hairstylists and beauticians consisting mostly of women.

Well, it's 2022, and a lot of things have changed, and this includes more men proudly running successful businesses in the field - and in this case, a boy who is well on his way.

In a video shared by @gossipmilltv, which is currently gaining ground on social media, the little boy is seen standing as he braids a woman's hair with adept professionalism.

Source: Legit.ng