The Rivers State Police Commissioner, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has been seen in a viral video challenging officers mounting a road block in the state, adding that the move is against his recent directive on road blocks in the state.

In a viral video, the police boss appeared to have embarked on a special inspection and made a stop at the roadblock, where he questioned the officers about their activities.

Rivers police commissioner questions why officers are mounting road blocks Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

He then ordered the officers to remove all the blockades, adding that they had been warned by the Assistant Inspector General of Police to stop the blockade.

His statement paraphrased:

“Why are you blocking the road? Didn’t you hear when the commissioner of police said no police officer should block the road anymore for any reason? What’s your name? What’s your rank?”

This is coming barely 48 hours after removing the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at the Oyigbo Division of Rivers following the allegation that he extorted a resident of N500,000.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 21, and signed by ASP Agabe Blessing Kaborlo, the command said the officer had been suspended from his position until the outcome of an investigation into the case.

The trending video of the police commission has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

KL_MAMBA decried frequent road blocking by the Nigerian police:

"Nigerian police roadblocks are a frequent source of public frustration, routinely causing traffic delays and are associated with extortion demands at checkpoints. He knows why he's blocking the road. SMH."

Ogbeni Adugbo commended the action of the police commissioner:

"This is good to see. When leaders correct bad behaviour like this, it shows the system is working. Everyone should follow the rules, including officers."

Ibrahim Agbana questioned if there is the same order in Abuja:

"I don't think there is such an order in place. In Abuja FCT, around Jordan FM, before Ushafa bridge is sometimes blocked by the police while the FRSC join in using it. If there is an order, it should be followed and monitored."

Chuuda said the situation is worse in Imo State:

"Come to imo state and see what roadblocks are. From one electric pole to another is a checkpoint; all the forces, even at the same spot, the army will be on one lane, the police on the other side, just like that, even at the heart of the state, you can't go home without checkpoints."

See the video of the commissioner on X here:

Source: Legit.ng