VeryDarkMan has shared a screenshot of his NGO's financial account, revealing that over half a billion has been received in donations

The social media critic also shared his account balance, revealing what has been done with a significant part of the money

VeryDarkMan also sent a message to his followers, calling for more donations, in a move that has stirred reactions on social media

Social media critic and content creator Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has sparked fresh conversations after he shared an update showing the financial account of his non-profit organisation, the Martins Vincent Otse Initiative (MVOI).

According to the screenshot provided by VDM, as of June 22, 2026, the NGO has raised a lifetime total of ₦691.6 million in donations. Of this amount, ₦671.8 million has been deployed to various projects, leaving a current balance of approximately ₦19.8 million.

VDM sends mesage to his fans and supporters about NGO's donations. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the post shared via his Instagram Story, the critic also sent a message to his fans on the need to raise more funds soon.

"Like play like play na almost 1 billion ratels don put for NGO, current balance is N19 million naira... Money don go down, we go need to raise more funds soon," he wrote.

Recall that VDM launched his NGO in October 2024 with a focus on public education reform, community development, clean water projects, among other social impact initiatives.

The NGO gained massive traction shortly after launch, raising over millions in naira, including ₦100 million from music executive Don Jazzy.

Legit.ng also reported that Grammy Award winner Burna Boy donated N150 million to the initiative.

The organisation maintains a public financial tracker at mvoi4all.com, emphasising transparency with claims of zero fees and 100% impact on projects.

A screenshot of VeryDarkMan's social media post is below:

Mixed reactions trail VeryDarkMan's update about NGO's donations. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Reactions as VDM shares NGO's account balance

The update has elicited mixed reactions on social media. While many praised VDM's fans, critics questioned the visibility of projects embarked on by the influencer, with some asking for evidence of impact amid his travels and lifestyle.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

ffg_247 commented:

"Yes I will donate more."

OldWizkid commented:

"Some Werey go still add money."

Cr8Richies said:

"Noting dey sweet me reach when one man dey use multitude head. I wished it was me."

imbusyyall commented:

"The way Verydarkman first started out this activist thing like he wasn’t materialistic to scavenging around for reasons to raise donations these past couple weeks is one of the most untalkedabout things on the internet."

atubulated said:

"If you ask wetin dem use the money dey do dem go ask if you follow contribute."

dj_kingsmen commented:

"He dey travel go Turkey, China like say na Lekki to Oshodi."

Amon_Raee wrote:

"Let them keep donating, since he opened NGO he has been to over 10 countries, opened a business for his brother in China, opened another for his sister in Nigeria, keep contributing guys let’s help build the nation together."

VDM's encounter with thugs in Ibadan

Legit.ng previously reported that VDM stirred reactions after sharing a video of his encounter with alleged armed thugs in Ibadan, Oyo state, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Taking to his social media pages, VDM shared a clip of how he and protesters confronted the intruders directly.

In a caption of the video, the critic claimed the thugs were armed with bottles and stones.

Source: Legit.ng